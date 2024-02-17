Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $439,284.14 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56.

On Monday, January 29th, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32.

Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

