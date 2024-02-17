POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.40

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 93942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

POET Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

