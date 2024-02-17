Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas W. Powell Sells 6,000 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $157.91.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.