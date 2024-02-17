PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of PPL worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in PPL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in PPL by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in PPL by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,185,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 97,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PPL by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,553,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

