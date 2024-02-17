PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. PRA Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,505 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,948,000 after buying an additional 74,369 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

