Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,097 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,097 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 166.8% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

