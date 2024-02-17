Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Principal Financial Group worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

