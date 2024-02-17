Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.73.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

