Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after buying an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,341.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,341.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

