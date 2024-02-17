Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stake Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 342.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.83 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -359.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

