Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. Prothena has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

