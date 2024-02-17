Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.84

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 8069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a market cap of $548.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $734,903. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

