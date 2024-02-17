Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

