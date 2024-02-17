QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 317,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $34,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.