Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

