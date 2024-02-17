Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Sells $461,785.28 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.4 %

RRX opened at $161.37 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.