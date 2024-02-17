Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 27,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
RF stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.89.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
