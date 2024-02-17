Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 27,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.