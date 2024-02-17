Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of RELX opened at $42.78 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 684,048 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $21,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

