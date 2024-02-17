Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Scotiabank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

