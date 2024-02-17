Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,028 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

