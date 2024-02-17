Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,105 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $803.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

