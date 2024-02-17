Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Williams-Sonoma worth $35,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,402. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $226.09 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $231.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

