Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of NVR worth $40,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NVR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,370,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,390.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,095.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,425.90. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $73,112,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

