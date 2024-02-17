Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,064 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Garmin worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

