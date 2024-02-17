Rhumbline Advisers Buys 253,950 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of GoDaddy worth $34,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.