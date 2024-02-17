Rhumbline Advisers Buys 30,808 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $41,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.81, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

