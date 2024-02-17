Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of VeriSign worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VRSN opened at $194.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

