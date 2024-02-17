Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

WAB stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

