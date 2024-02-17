Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Equifax worth $44,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $258.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $260.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

