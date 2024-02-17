Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $42,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

