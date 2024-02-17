Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of State Street worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.