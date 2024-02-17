Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

