Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $863.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $742.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.