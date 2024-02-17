Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Graco worth $41,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after buying an additional 190,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco Increases Dividend

NYSE GGG opened at $88.16 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.