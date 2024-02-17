Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $39,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

