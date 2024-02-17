Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Regions Financial worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 180,446 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 735,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 422,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

