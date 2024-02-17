Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.55 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $103.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

