Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.27 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $440.98 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

