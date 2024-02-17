Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.51 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after buying an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

