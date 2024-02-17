Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.52 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $36,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.