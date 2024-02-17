Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

