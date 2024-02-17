Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.17 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,100,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,457,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $271.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.