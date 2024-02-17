Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.15 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Raymond James worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 over the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.