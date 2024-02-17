Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.22 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of FactSet Research Systems worth $39,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $458.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

