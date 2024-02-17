Rhumbline Advisers Has $39 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Dover worth $38,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

