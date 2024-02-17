Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.19 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.13 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.