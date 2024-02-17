Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.31 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.