Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.55 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

