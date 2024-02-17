Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.98 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $42,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 564.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

TTWO stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

