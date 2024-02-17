Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DRI opened at $162.46 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

